comscore OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Check Out Latest Flagship Comparison with Price and Specs
News

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Check Out Latest Flagship Comparison with Price and Specs

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB will be priced Rs.42999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900. Check Out flagship comparison.

  • Published: November 12, 2020 12:10 PM IST
OnePlus 8T Camera

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2020 - Here's the Latest Apple Smartphones Comparison

Display and Design-The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 6.55-inch. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch along with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, at 460 pixels. The OnePlus 8T weighs 188 g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135g. Also Read - iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charger limits charging to 12W speeds, says Apple

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. The OnePlus 8T is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini  comes in 3 variants. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8T is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB will be priced Rs.42999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8T is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on A14 bionic chip.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 12, 2020 12:10 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69900

A14 Bionic chip
12MP + 2x optical zoom out

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021
News
Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021
Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

Mobiles

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

How To

WhatsApp Payment: How to setup, send and receive money

YouTube was down globally, issue has been fixed

News

YouTube was down globally, issue has been fixed

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

YouTube was down globally, issue has been fixed

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Best Budget Smart TVs to buy in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India

Mobiles

OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India
iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2020 - Apple Phones Compare | BGR India

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone SE 2020 - Apple Phones Compare | BGR India
iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds

Mobiles

iPhone 12 Mini MagSafe charging limited to 12W speeds
Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know

News

Apple iPhone 12 series launched in India: Here's all you need to know
Apple iPhone 12 event : ऐप्पल ने लॉन्च किया iPhone 12 सीरीज, जानें क्या रहा खास

न्यूज

Apple iPhone 12 event : ऐप्पल ने लॉन्च किया iPhone 12 सीरीज, जानें क्या रहा खास

हिंदी समाचार

POCO जल्द ही लॉन्च करेगा एक और बजट स्मार्टफोन, IMDA पर हुआ लिस्ट

Micromax In Note 1 और In 1b स्मार्टफोन की सेल से पहले सभी यूनिट बुक, कंपनी ने दी जानकारी

सैमसंग के Galaxy M सीरीज के इस स्मार्टफोन को सबसे पहले मिलेगा 'सिक्योर फोल्डर' जानें खूबियां

Festival offer: Motorola Moto G स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है 7,400 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Mi TV, Mi TV Stick और Mi Box 4K यूजर्स के लिए Xiaomi का दिवाली ऑफर, डिस्काउंटेड कीमत में पाएं OTT ऐप्स का सब्सक्रिप्शन

Latest Videos

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks
Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look

Hands On

Vivo V20 SE Unboxing and First Look
How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

Features

How to Download and Play Among Us on PC and Mobile

News

OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update
Mobiles
OnePlus Nord N series to get just one Android update
Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021

News

Google Photos will not offer free storage from June 1, 2021
Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India

Wearables

Garmin Venu SQ series of smartwatches launched in India
iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason

Mobiles

iPhone SE 2021 launch delayed: COVID-19 not the reason
YouTube was down globally, issue has been fixed

News

YouTube was down globally, issue has been fixed

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers