OnePlus 8T vs Apple iPhone 12 Mini - Flagship Comparison | BGR India

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at Rs.69900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 6.55-inch. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with a 5.4 inch along with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels, at 460 pixels. The OnePlus 8T weighs 188 g and the Apple iPhone 12 Mini measures 135g.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip. The OnePlus 8T is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes in 3 variants.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8T is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB will be priced Rs.42999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of 64GB is of Rs.69900

Camera -The OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out main camera. On the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8T is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Mini of MagSafe wireless charging up to 15W. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11. The Apple iPhone 12 Mini runs on A14 bionic chip.