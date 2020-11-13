OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone recently. The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at Rs.42999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also recently launched the Apple iPhone 12 Pro smartphone recently. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro is priced starting at Rs.119900 for the base model and comes in different variants. Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 8T and Apple iPhone 12 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine what phone is the best for you. Also Read - macOS Big Sur available for free download for all Mac users

Display and Design-The OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes with a 6.06 inch along with a resolution of 2532 x 1170. The OnePlus 8T weighs 188 g and the Apple iPhone 12 Pro measures 164g. Also Read - Best smartwatches and fitness bands under Rs 5,000 to gift this festive season

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro features a A14 Bionic chip. The OnePlus 8T is available in 2 variants. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro comes in 3 variants. Also Read - MediaTek teases another premium chipset manufactured on the 6nm Process

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8T is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB will be priced Rs.42999. The price of Apple iPhone 12 Pro of 64GB is of Rs.119900

Camera -The OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP main camera whereas, Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12MP + 12MP + 12MP + main camera. On the front the OnePlus 8T has 16-megapixel Camera lens. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Pro has a 12-megapixel front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8T is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 Pro MagSafe wireless charging technology that supports 15 W wireless charging. The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11. The Apple iPhone 12 Pro runs on A14 bionic chip.