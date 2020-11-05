OnePlus 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S20+ - Latest Comparison | BGR India

OnePlus newly launched OnePlus 8T is packed with high-end features and specifications. The company has first announced the OnePlus 8T on 14 October 2020 with powerful features. OnePlus 8T comes with 5G connectivity. The Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus on 24 July 2020. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs OnePlus 8T - Comparison of Essential OnePlus Flagship Smartphones

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 8T is 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi, whereas, the screen size of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED and has a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 8T is based on its different variants. OnePlus 8T of 8GB, 12GB will priced 42999. The price of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM is of 49999.

Camera -The OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera whereas, Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a 10MP front camera.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 8T and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is powered by 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 8T uses a Warp Charge 65 while the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus supports fast charging of up to 25W.

OS-The OnePlus 8T runs on Oxygen OS 11 based on Android 11 . The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus runs on Android 10.

Weight-The OnePlus 8T measures 188 g while Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus measures 188 g.

Variant-The OnePlus 8T is available in 2 variants. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus comes in 1 variants.