OnePlus launched OnePlus 9 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus 9 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Apple also launched its Apple iPhone 12 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 9 5G and Apple iPhone 12.

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Apple iPhone 12 is 6.1‑inch. The OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a screen resolution of 2,532×1,170 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Apple iPhone 12 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 79900.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 has a 12MP + 12MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Apple iPhone 12 of 2,815mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 is powered by A14 Bionic chip.