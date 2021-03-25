Apple iPhone 12 mini is currently available at a discount price of Rs 67,100 (64GB model) against the listed price of Rs 69,900. The 128GB model is available at Rs 71,900. The phone features powerful A14 Bionic chip, reliable 12MP dual camera, 5.40-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Apple also launched the Apple iPhone 12 Mini smartphone The Apple iPhone 12 Mini is priced starting at 69900 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Mini across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 could be in the works, hints new FCC listing

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a 5.4‑inch with a screen resolution of Super Retina XDR. Also Read - Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and virtual RAM: Price, Specs, Availability

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Apple iPhone 12 Mini features a A14 Bionic chip Also Read - New Apple patent hints at thinner MacBook Pros with retractable keyboard

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Apple iPhone 12 Mini is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Apple iPhone 12 Mini of RAM and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB is priced at 69900.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has a 12MP + 2x optical zoom out camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Apple iPhone 12 Mini has 12MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11