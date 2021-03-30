OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus Rog Phone 3 smartphone The Asus Rog Phone 3 is priced starting at 46999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Asus Rog Phone 3 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Price in India, Battery, RAM, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a 6.59 inch with a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Asus Rog Phone 3 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Asus Rog Phone 3 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Asus Rog Phone 3 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 46999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 has a 64MP+13MP+ 5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus Rog Phone 3 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Asus Rog Phone 3 of 6000 mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Asus Rog Phone 3 runs on Android 10 with ROG UI