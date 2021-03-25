OnePlus launched OnePlus 9 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus 9 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Asus also launched its Asus ROG Phone 5 with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 9 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Asus ROG Phone 5 is 6.78 inch. The OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI. The OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.