OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at 54999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.
Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi.
Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.
Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.
Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11