OnePlus 9 series was launched in India on March 23. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel triple rear camera with Hasselblad branding and it is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC. The price starts at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model comes at Rs 54,999. The smartphone is available for pre-order as of now. It can be bought from April 1.

OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8 Pro smartphone The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting at 54999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs OnePlus Nord - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera, RAM, Battery, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8 Pro features a 6.78 inches with a screen resolution of 3168 x 1440 pixels 513ppi. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 3 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Battery, Camera Features, Processor, RAM, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Oppo Reno 4 Pro - Compare Price in India, Full Specifications, Battery, Camera, and Other Features

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 8 Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage RAM and is priced at 54999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8 Pro has front or selfie camera has 16 Megapixels with f/2.45 main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8 Pro of 4510 mAh (non-removable). The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11