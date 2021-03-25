OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 8T smartphone The OnePlus 8T is priced starting at 42999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 could be in the works, hints new FCC listing

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 8T features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - Vivo X60 series launches in India, flaunts ZEISS optics and virtual RAM: Price, Specs, Availability

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 8T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Also Read - New Apple patent hints at thinner MacBook Pros with retractable keyboard

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 8T is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 8T of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 42999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 8T has a 48MP + 16MP+ 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 8T has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 8T of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 8T runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11