OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9R 5G is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9R 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11