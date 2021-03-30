OnePlus 9R is the most affordable in the OnePlus 9 series and the price starts at Rs 39,999 for the base storage variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 43,999. It could be available for pre-orders in India in April. In terms of specifications, it comes with a 6.55-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, 4,500mAh battery 65W Warp Charge support, 48-megapixel quad rear cameras, and more.

Intro-We have compared OnePlus 9 5G alongside the OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G to see the remarkable differences between these smartphones. You can read below about the, storage, camera, price, display and design of OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch. The screen of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is 6.7 inch. The OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens. On the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9R 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has battery capacity of 4,500 mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, whereas the OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.