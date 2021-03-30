OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus Nord smartphone The OnePlus Nord is priced starting at 24999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus Nord across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Asus ROG Phone 3 - Check Out Latest Comparison of Battery, Camera Features, Processor, RAM, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus Nord features a 6.44 inch with a screen resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Nord features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus Nord is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas OnePlus Nord of 6GB RAM and 64GB is priced at 24999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus Nord has a 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus Nord has 32MP + 8MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus Nord of 4115 mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus Nord runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10