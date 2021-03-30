OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno4 Pro smartphone The Oppo Reno4 Pro is priced starting at 34990 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Price in India, Battery, RAM, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a 16.6cm/6.5" with a screen resolution of 2400*1080.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Oppo Reno4 Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Oppo Reno4 Pro is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Oppo Reno4 Pro of 8GB + 128GB RAM and is priced at 34990.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Oppo Reno4 Pro has a 48MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera + 2MP macro camera + 2MP mono camera camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Oppo Reno4 Pro has 32MP Selfie Camera main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Oppo Reno4 Pro of 4000mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11