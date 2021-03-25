OnePlus launched OnePlus 9 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus 9 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 9 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra - Compare Price in India, Camera Features, Display, RAM, and Other Specifications

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is 6.7-inch WQHD+ Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED. The OnePlus 9 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 128GB, 8GB RAM RAM and is priced at 49999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus has a Quad – 12MP+12MP+64MP+3D ToF sensor camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus of 4500mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11. The OnePlus 9 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.