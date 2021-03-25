OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G smartphone The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is priced starting at 69999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs Xiaomi Mi 10T - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Many Other Features

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 6.20 inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a Samsung Exynos 2100

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 69999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has a 12MP+12MP+64MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G has 10MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G of 4000mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S21 5G runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11