OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T is priced starting at 35999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with 5G

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 35999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 64MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T of 5000mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T runs on Android 10 based on MIUI 12