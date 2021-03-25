OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9 5G smartphone priced starting at 49999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Xiaomi also launched the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro smartphone The Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is priced starting at 39999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Realme C11 2021 could be in the works, hints new FCC listing

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a 6.67 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9 5G and Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 49999, whereas Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 39999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9 5G has a 48MP+50MP+2MP camera, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has a 108MP+13MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro has 20MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro of 5000mAh. The OnePlus 9 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro runs on MIUI 12, Android 10