The OnePlus 9 series is getting all the love and affection at the moment from the company; in a few months since its launch, it has got multiple software updates. OnePlus isn't stopping now as it aims to please those dissatisfied with the battery and camera performances in the latest patch. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are currently getting a fresh new build of OxygenOS 11.

The new version mainly brings fixes to two crucial areas for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: camera and battery performance. In fact, those who got the OnePlus 9 Pro for its "Hasselblad cameras" will see drastic improvements in video recording. The power consumption on these devices also gets improved while some stability issues are also fixed.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new OxygenOS update

Here's the entire changelog that OnePlus released for the OxygenOS 11.2.2.7:

Changelog

System

– Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

– Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

– Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)

– Improved the shooting and recording experience

The added HDR option should make the camera experience for vloggers better after the update is applied. The previous update to these phones had fixed a few things regarding the still photography experience. All of these updates should help OnePlus justifying the premium it is levying in the OnePlus 9 Pro this year, especially with the Hasselblad branded cameras.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is still selling at a price of Rs 64,990 and is likely to retain its value for this year. Based on a rumour, OnePlus is unlikely to bring out a “T series” upgrade to the 9 Pro this year similar to its strategy from last year. In fact, OnePlus is expected to bring a similar high-grade display experience to the more accessible OnePlus 9T that could launch later this year.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 50,000 (base variant) and is among the more affordable phones this year with the Snapdragon 888 chip. That said, phones like the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro offer the Snapdragon 888 chip and a similar feature set, if not better, at almost Rs 10,000 lesser than the OnePlus 9.