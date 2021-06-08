comscore OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get another update with crucial repairs for Indian users
News

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro get another OxygenOS update with crucial repairs for Indian users

Mobiles

OnePlus is rolling out another OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro in India, bringing fixes for camera and battery.

OnePlus 9 Pro

(Image: BGR India)

The OnePlus 9 series is getting all the love and affection at the moment from the company; in a few months since its launch, it has got multiple software updates. OnePlus isn’t stopping now as it aims to please those dissatisfied with the battery and camera performances in the latest patch. The OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are currently getting a fresh new build of OxygenOS 11. Also Read - OnePlus Nord N200 5G specs gets confirmed, price to be under $250: Report

The new version mainly brings fixes to two crucial areas for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro: camera and battery performance. In fact, those who got the OnePlus 9 Pro for its “Hasselblad cameras” will see drastic improvements in video recording. The power consumption on these devices also gets improved while some stability issues are also fixed. Also Read - Get OnePlus Nord CE 5G for free, participate in OnePlus Summer Lottery: Here’s how

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get new OxygenOS update

Here’s the entire changelog that OnePlus released for the OxygenOS 11.2.2.7: Also Read - Interview: OnePlus Nord CE 5G will bring core Nord features and more at a much "affordable" price

Changelog

System

– Reduced power consumption in specific scenarios

– Fixed known issues and improved stability

Camera

– Newly added HDR option in video recording interface (Path: Menu options in the upper right corner of the screen-Dynamic video) (9 Pro-specific)

– Improved the shooting and recording experience

oneplus 9 pro, oneplus 9 pro review, oneplus 9 pro 5g, oneplus 9 pro 5g review, oneplus 9 pro 5g price, oneplus 9 pro 5g features, oneplus 9 pro images, oneplus 9 pro photo galler, oneplus 9 pro features, oneplus 9 pro price in india, snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, 65W fast charge, 50W wireless charger, oneplus

The added HDR option should make the camera experience for vloggers better after the update is applied. The previous update to these phones had fixed a few things regarding the still photography experience. All of these updates should help OnePlus justifying the premium it is levying in the OnePlus 9 Pro this year, especially with the Hasselblad branded cameras.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is still selling at a price of Rs 64,990 and is likely to retain its value for this year. Based on a rumour, OnePlus is unlikely to bring out a “T series” upgrade to the 9 Pro this year similar to its strategy from last year. In fact, OnePlus is expected to bring a similar high-grade display experience to the more accessible OnePlus 9T that could launch later this year.

The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, is selling at Rs 50,000 (base variant) and is among the more affordable phones this year with the Snapdragon 888 chip. That said, phones like the iQOO 7 Legend and Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro offer the Snapdragon 888 chip and a similar feature set, if not better, at almost Rs 10,000 lesser than the OnePlus 9.

Published Date: June 8, 2021 8:52 AM IST
  • Published Date: June 8, 2021 8:52 AM IST

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Best Sellers