Specifications of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have been leaked online ahead of the phone’s official launch on the 23rd of March. The company has already begun teasing the phone and has officially unveiled some of the phone’s details like design and camera specifications. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro colour variants, full design revealed in biggest leak yet

The leaked specifications have been spotted on Geekbench and the Chinese smartphone maker has partnered with camera pioneer Hasselblad for the cameras of the phone series. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro leaked specifications

As per the Geekbench leak, the OnePlus 9 has been spotted as the OnePlus LE2115 while the Pro version of the phone has been listed as LE2125. The benchmark testing website has listed the RAM, processor and software details of the duo. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to offer in-box charging adaptor unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21

As per the report, the upcoming OnePlus 9 series with house a chipset codenamed ‘lahaina’. This purportedly is the flagship processor from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 888 which is touted to power both is devices. Additionally, one of the smartphones will come with 12GB of RAM. The duo will also run on the latest Android 11 out of the box.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is touted to come with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The Geekbench listing has confirmed that the devices will be powered by a chipset that supports 5G and will come with up to 256GB of internal storage space.

The design reveal shows that there will be a grey variant on offer and the phone will house a rectangular camera module. Speaking of the camera, the phone is expected to be launched with a quad-camera system where OnePlus has confirmed that it will include a 50-megapixel SONY IMX766 ultra-wide sensor. The other three sensors may include a 48-megapixel IMX789 primary camera, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Other specifications include fast wireless charging, stereo speakers, 65W fast charge support and the devices might also come with support for water-dust resistance. Stay tuned to this space as we will get you all the details and updates from the launch of the flagship phones and also what it offers in terms of features.