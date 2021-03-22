comscore OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed for China, will replace HydrogenOS
OnePlus has officially confirmed the switch to ColorOS for the upcoming OnePlus 9 series devices from Oppo, swapping its old HydrogenOS.

OnePlus 9 Pro

Image: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

It was hinted last week and now, it’s finally confirmed. OnePlus is making its move to Oppo’s ColorOS 11 ROM, ditching its old HydrogenOS for devices in China. The upcoming OnePlus 9 series will be the first series to bring Oppo’s ColorOS 11 experience out of the box. For its global devices though, OnePlus will continue to work on its OxygenOS experience for upcoming devices. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G full specs mistakenly leaked a day before the launch

OnePlus took to Weibo to announce ColorOS 11’s debut on its flagship lineup of phones in China (via). It won’t be the exact iteration of Oppo’s version as OnePlus will bring some of its “OnePlus elements” into the mix. The teaser image shows the classic OnePlus widget on the homescreen along with different system icons and wallpapers. Also Read - OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know about the affordable 5G OnePlus phone

OnePlus 9 series to use ColorOS 11 in China

OnePlus and Oppo have been officially sharing resources for a while and the adoption of ColorOS for OnePlus isn’t new. All OnePlus hardware is largely based on Oppo’s products. The recently launched OnePlus Band is essentially a rebranded Oppo Band while the Nord is a reworked version of one of many Oppo Reno devices. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

HydrogenOS was always a derivative iteration of OxygenOS for Chinese devices minus the Google services. OnePlus is yet to reveal the reasons for moving to ColorOS but it seems that the Chinese market is more accustomed to highly customized Android experiences than near-stock inspired experiences.

OnePlus 9 Pro Green

Image: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

While the OnePlus 9 series will debut ColorOS 11 for Chinese OnePlus phones, the company has also released a flashable build of ColorOS 11 for the older OnePlus 8 from last year. OnePlus will, however, continue to service HydrogenOS-based OnePlus devices from the yesteryears.

Globally, the OnePlus 9 series will continue to use the OxygenOS experience. OnePlus released OxygenOS 11 back in September 2020 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices. Later, the OnePlus 8T debuted with OxygenOS 11 in October. This build is based on Android 11 and brings a couple of new features on top of Android 11’s offerings.

The OnePlus 9 series, on the other hand, is expected to spawn a OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The company has joined hands with Hasselblad for the cameras this year. Both phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chip and will support 65W fast wired charging from the OnePlus 8T. There are rumours of a OnePlus 9R doing rounds of the Internet but there’s neither any official update, nor any widespread leak on the same.

  Published Date: March 22, 2021 2:05 PM IST
  Updated Date: March 22, 2021 2:06 PM IST

