OnePlus 9 in tea? What are you brewing OnePlus? Is it time for the 9T?

Rumours in the world of smartphones hold a lot of value. You can know months before the specs of the next-gen iPhone or whether OnePlus is planning a “T version” of its mainstream flagship. Almost a month ago, a prominent tipster said that there won’t be any OnePlus 9T this year. While many fans and those waiting to upgrade had lost hopes, OnePlus recently put up a tweet that suggests otherwise. Also Read - Raksha Bandhan gift ideas: Great smartwatches for bonding with your sibling

Hours before Samsung took the wraps off of the Galaxy Z foldables, OnePlus planted a cheeky tweet that hinted at its next possible flagship. The tweet carries the photo of an Arctic Sky OnePlus 9 but the caption reads, “The #OnePlus9 in tea. Don’t read too much into it.” Is this a hint of OnePlus brewing the OnePlus 9T for later this year? Also Read - OnePlus 9 now available with 50 percent discount, but only some can grab the deal

OnePlus 9T: Happening or not?

Previously, tipster Max Jambor put out a tweet that said, “No 9T”. Jambor has been highly accurate with his predictions in the past, which is why there are more reasons to keep an eye on this claim. On the other hand, other leaks have repeatedly claimed that OnePlus is planning certain upgrades for the OnePlus 9T, borrowing some of the display tech from the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - Top gaming smartphones under Rs 25,000: Poco X3 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE, etc

The market conditions have been tricky this year for smartphone manufacturers as the chip shortage has put many launches on hold. It is possible that OnePlus may have originally planned to go ahead with the newer Snapdragon 888 Plus chip, which is when Max may have shared the info. However, OnePlus hasn’t gone for an upgraded chip in its T series upgrades in the last few years. So, there could be a OnePlus 9T using the Snapdragon 888.

But again, this year has been different for OnePlus. The brand has merged with Oppo and that could have affected its usual product lineup plans. OnePlus has been lately focusing on the affordable end of the market with the Nord series. In the last two months, we have seen the Nord 2 and Nord CE brings OnePlus’ presence to the affordable end of the market.

There’s a lot of confusion but as a consumer, there’s no need to worry. Those seeking to go for a premium OnePlus device may consider the OnePlus 9, which is still a solid smartphone based on the Snapdragon 888. The OnePlus 9R sells for Rs 10,000 less but offers almost the same user experience.