OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G full specs mistakenly leaked a day before the launch

OnePlus 9 series is set to launch in the global market including India tomorrow, i.e, March 23 at a virtual launch event. The company itself has confirmed a lot of details about the upcoming flagship smartphones such as Snapdragon 888 SoC, 5G support, Hasselblad partnership, and many more. Just a day ahead of the launch event, full specifications of the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro have been leaked. Also Read - OnePlus 9 with ColorOS 11 confirmed officially, will replace HydrogenOS in China

As spotted by popular tipster Evan Blass, T-Mobile mistakenly listed the support page of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro on its website. The listing has now been removed from the website but it was accessible for quite some time. The support page has revealed the full specifications of the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9R India launch on March 23: Here's what we know about the affordable 5G OnePlus phone

Let’s take a quick look at what the upcoming flagships have to offer. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to feature 110 workout modes, reveals CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 9 full specs leaked

Going by the support page, the OnePlus 9 will come with a 6.55-inch display with FHD+ resolution. The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The listing suggested that the OnePlus 9 will come in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. On the software front, the OnePlus phone will run on Android 11 OS out-of-the-box.

In terms of cameras, the OnePlus 9 will feature a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with a 48-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, the phone will include a 16-megapixel sensor. The support page listed the phone with a 4500 Li-Po battery paired with fast charging support.

OnePlus 9 Pro full specs leaked

The support page of the OnePlus 9 Pro suggested that it will come with a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution. The phone will come packed with a quad-camera setup at the rear with 50-megapixel primary sensor coupled with 48-megapixel sensor + an 8-megapixel sensor and 2-megapixel sensor. On the front, it will include a 16-megapixel sensor.

On the hardware front, the OnePlus 9 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone will pack a 4,500mAh Li-Po battery with support for fast charging.