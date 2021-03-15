OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G renders reveal the full design ahead of March 23 launch event

OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch in the global market on March 23, as confirmed by the company. Alongside the smartphones, the Chinese tech giant has confirmed to launch the OnePlus smartwatch at the virtual launch event. Ahead of the official launch, a lot has been revealed about the OnePlus 9 series. A new leak reveals official renders of the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro 5G, which shows off the back as well front design of the upcoming smartphones. Also Read - OnePlus 9E to launch on March 23: BIS listing, OnePlus teaser hint

Renders reveal new details about OnePlus 9 series

The renders of the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro 5G have been leaked by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal on Twitter. Starting with the OnePlus 9 5G, it appears in three colours Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist with a clean, minimalist design. The camera bump pops up out slightly with three image sensors paired with LED flash. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to launch on March 23 alongside OnePlus 9 series

The rear panel includes the vertical rear camera module and the OnePlus logo in the middle. On the front, the phone includes a hole-punch display at the top-left corner and slim bezels on the sides. The renders show that there are no antenna bands, which indicates that the OnePlus 9 5G will have a plastic frame. In fact, some rumours also suggest that the smartphone could settle for a plastic rear. Well, that’s not a good thing for the excited consumers out there. Also Read - OnePlus Nord Android 11 update paused after several bug reports

Renders of the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G have also leaked showing the design in its full glory. The leak reveals that the 9 Pro 5G will come in three colors including Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green. The Pro version is tipped to feature a curved edge display and a glass back. For the OnePlus 9 series, the brand has announced to partner with Swedish photography company Hasselblad and the renders show the branding right on top of the vertical rear camera module.

Specifications of OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

As per leaks, the OnePlus 9 5G will feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen that offers a 120Hz refresh rate. The 9 Pro 5G, in comparison, packs a 6.67-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen, again with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. The phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The OnePlus phones may offer up to 256GB of native storage. Both the phone feature a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. It is suggested that the vanilla variant will come with 30W charging.

In terms of camera specifications, the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are said to feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Leaks suggest that the Hasselblad branded rear camera system of the OnePlus 9 5G includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX789 primary camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultrawide snapper, and a telephoto lens. In comparison, 9 Pro 5G will come quad-camera setup that includes a Sony IMX789 48-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 superwide sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.