OnePlus 9 series will launch on March 23 globally, the company has already confirmed. The lineup is expected to include three smartphone models including the standard OnePlus 9, the high-end OnePlus 9 Pro, and an affordable device, which will be called OnePlus 9R/9E. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera

Ahead of the official launch, Winfuture has leaked official marketing renders of the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The images reveal the two phones in full glory including colour variants. We take a look at what the latest images render of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro reveal: Also Read - OnePlus 9 series to offer in-box charging adaptor unlike iPhone 12, Galaxy S21

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro image renders leaked: Here’s what they reveal

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro can be clearly seen with the Hasselblad branding on the camera module. The company has already announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices. Also Read - OnePlus’ March 23 OnePlus 9 series online launch event: Here’s what to expect

“The two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series, set to launch globally on March 23,” OnePlus said in its press release.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Cameras and display

OnePlus has also confirmed that OnePlus 9 series will come with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera, though it remains to be seen if this feature is present on all three devices or limited to the Pro variants.

Further, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is said to sport a 6.7-inch display. Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro feature a similar display where the hole punch is placed on the top left corner of the screen. One big difference between the two will be that the Pro model will have a curved display, while OnePlus 9 will come with a flat display, respectively.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 is reported to get a smaller 6.5-inch screen. When it comes to cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro gets four cameras at the back, while the OnePlus 9 gets only three. Both camera modules get a prominent Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Design and colour variants

OnePlus 9 Pro will get metal frames on the sides. Both phones get a glossy back finish design, though a lack of antenna lines on the OnePlus 9 (common on phones with metal frames) indicates the OnePlus 9 5G could sport a polycarbonate back design instead of a glass back cover that is expected for OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus Pro will be available in black, silver and purple colour variants. The Pro variant is said to launch in black, green, and silver colour variants.