OnePlus took to Twitter to reveal official posters of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro ahead of the official global launch on March 23, 2021. The photos give us a good look at the two phones, leaving very little to the imagination. Further, OnePlus has also shared the colour variants for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 will sport three cameras and the OnePlus 9 Pro four cameras at the back, which has been co-developed with Hasselblad. OnePlus 9 will be available in a Winter Mist colour option, while the Pro variant will come in a Morning Mist colour variant.

OnePlus 9 series 5G official poster: Here’s what it reveals

OnePlus 9 Pro Morning Mist colour option has been showcased by the company in official posters. It appears to have a glass back design with the OnePlus logo places in the centre of the back cover. OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a curved back panel design that we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro. A rectangular camera module can be seen on the top left, which holds four camera sensors in addition to an LED flash unit and Hasselblad branding.

OnePlus 9 Pro appeared in an official teaser video previously, where OnePlus x Hasselblad ambassadors, Cooper and Gorfer are seen taking photos using the OnePlus 9 Pro. Of the four cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro, two could be a 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP SonyIMX766 ultra-wide sensor.

At first glance it may appear simple. But the more you look at it, the more you see its beauty is in how it reflects the world around you. This is the #OnePlus9Pro Morning Mist. pic.twitter.com/OohJzxqirh — Pete Lau (@PeteLau) March 15, 2021

Further, the OnePlus 9 comes in Winter Mist colour option. It features a similar camera module, though with only three camera sensors.

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G launch on March 23

OnePlus 9 series 5G will officially launch on March 23. The lineup will include the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Both phones will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 888 processor. In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch punch-hole curved display. A recent Geekbench listing reveals the phone will come with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 Pro will come with 5G support and up to 256GB of storage. More features include a 65W charging support, wireless charging, water and dust resistance as well as stereo speakers. In India, the OnePlus 9 series 5G launch event will be hosted from 7:30 PM IST.