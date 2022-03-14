OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro OxygenOS 12 update in India fixes these major issues

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India are getting a new OxygenOS update in India. The latest OxygenOS 12 update brings few fixes and February 2022 Android security patch. Also Read - OnePlus 9, 9 Pro latest update brings January security patch, tons of improvements

As per the changelog, the update will fix the recurring issue with Always-On Display feature on the OnePlus 9 series. It is claimed to fix Alexa app crash issue. The latest OxygenOS build has been sent to European variants as well. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro alternatives in India: From Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, to iPhone 13

The OxygenOS 12 update (C.46) for OnePlus 9 arrive as LE2111_11.C.46 in India and LE2113_11.C.46 in Europe. As for the OnePlus 9 Pro, the Indian version get LE2121_11.C.46 and LE2123_11.C.46 for Europe. Here’s the entire changelog for the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus pulls Android 12 update on OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro: Here’s why

System

[Improved] system stability

[Fixed] the abnormal display of AOD

[Fixed] the issue of blurred screen in some scenarios

[Fixed] the issue that Alexa APP crashes in some scenarios

[Updated] Android security patch to 2022.02

Network

[Fixed] the issue that unable to register 5G network in some scenarios

Users should keep in note that it is an incremental update which means it is rolled out in a phased manner. In case the handset is not updated automatically, one can check manually by heading to Settings > System > System updates.

That aside, OnePlus is prepping to bring its latest flagship model, the OnePlus 10 Pro to India this month. The phone was launched in China recently with 80W charging speed, latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, up to 12 GB of RAM. The phone gets a 120Hz 2K Fluid AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, HDR10+ compatibility, and 48-megapixel triple rear camera system. The Indian variant is expected to get OxygenOS based Android 12.