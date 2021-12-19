OnePlus has rolled out a new update of OxygenOS based on Android 12 for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users. The company has announced that the new update will resolve issues and fix bugs that were introduced in the previous update. Notably, this previous update was rolled out just last week, but the company had to suspend it as users reported errors, bugs and more issues. Also Read - Google announces Android 12 Go Edition: Check out its top features here

As per a blog by OnePlus, "In this build, we concentrated on solving the issues that were most reported recently, including the failure to connect to the mobile data in certain scenarios, phone notifications not being visible, freeze issues, some display problems, etc. This update has reached a few users already and will continue to roll out incrementally."

The latest version is marked as C.39 whereas the earlier version was C.36. Users who did not update to C.36 are advised to wait before updating to the latest version so that they know if it is stable and bug-free or not. According to OnePlus, the most reported issues of the previous update include the failure to connect to mobile data, phone notifications were not visible, freezing of the system UI, display issues and more.

According to OnePlus, issues like autofill in Google Chrome, the temporary lack of access to the Ultra HD 48M / AUX camera on GCam will be fixed “in the follow-up update plan”.

Just like always, this update will be available to users in a phased manner so some OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users will have to wait for the update for at least a few days.

New features and improvements

With the update, the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro users will get access to all Android 12 features such as — hibernation, microphone and camera indicators, approximate location permission, and others.

Additionally, the new OxygenOS update brings more adjustable levels for systemwide dark mode, improvements to Cards on the Shelf, Work-Life Balance 2.0, switching layouts with a pinch gesture, improvements to image previews, and much more.