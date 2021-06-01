OnePlus 9, 9 Pro get big camera fixes with latest OxygenOS update

OnePlus went big on its promises with the Hasselblad branded cameras on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro this year but critics were left unimpressed. The company has been trying ever since to make improvements to the camera experience and the latest OxygenOS 11 update is another step in that direction. Users of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are getting a new OxygenOS 11 update. Also Read - Pre-book OnePlus Nord CE 5G and get free gifts worth Rs 2,699: How to avail the offer

The update is dubbed OxygenOS 11.2.2.6 and is rolling out to users of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro in India. It is available as an OTA update and hence, users are likely to be notified as soon as it is available. Along with the camera update, it also brings a couple of fixes and system stability improvements as well as network performance.

OnePlus 9 series new OxygenOS 11 update

The most notable change mentioned in the changelog is for the camera performance. OnePlus says that it has optimized the noise reduction in still photos as well as the sharpening effect of the main camera. Improvements have also been made to the focusing performance as well as brightness consistency indoors. The auto white balance algorithms have also been given some attention.

It now remains to be seen how much of a difference do the latest updates make to the camera experience. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are the ones that make use of the Hasselblad tuning, with the OnePlus 9R missing out on the same. The 9R is, in fact, featuring the same cameras as the OnePlus 8T.

Apart from the camera improvements, the update package also brings enhancements to the power consumption and charging experience. OnePlus does not explain what counts as enhancements in these cases but it could be related to faster-charging speeds at lower percentages and more power-saving measures.

Those of you facing network performance issues can also expect to see some solution in that parameter. Other than that, there are a couple of bug fixes and stability improvements.

The OnePlus 9 series is still on sale with unchanged prices but the competition from other brands has given us more capable devices at lower prices. The OnePlus 9R with its Snapdragon 870 chip at Rs 39,999 is almost Rs 10,000 more expensive than a Xiaomi Mi 11X and iQOO 7. The iQOO 7 Legend and Mi 11X Pro undercut the Snapdragon 888-toting OnePlus 9 by Rs 10,000 as well. The OnePlus 9 Pro is the only model that offers better value, starting at Rs 65,000.