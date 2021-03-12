OnePlus 9 Pro has been revealed in an official promo video ahead of the global launch on March 23. The video gives us a good look at the back cover, which will sport a curved back panel design that we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro. What is more prominent is four rear camera sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked on Geekbench: Comes with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus has already announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices. OnePlus 9 series will come with a revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the company said in a press release. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro colour variants, full design revealed in biggest leak yet

While this is not the first time that the OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked in photos, this time it isn’t a leaked render. OnePlus 9 Pro will feature four camera sensors at the back where two bigger sensors will be aligned vertically, while two smaller sensors will be aligned horizontally at the bottom. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera

The two bigger sensors are expected to be the main 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP SonyIMX766 ultra-wide camera, something the company has already confirmed. We will need to wait for an official launch to know more about the other two camera sensors. On the camera module, the Hasselblad branding along with an LED flash unit can be seen as well.

“It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with Hasselblad, on March 23,” OnePlus wrote on Twitter along with posting the 1-minute teaser video.

It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with Hasselblad, on March 23. Get notified: https://t.co/8HQZu9LLbl pic.twitter.com/fIajmlM2Lg — 3/23/2🌑21 (@OnePlus_USA) March 8, 2021

Separately, OnePlus also posted another 15-second video on its YouTube page where OnePlus x Hasselblad ambassadors, Cooper and Gorfer are seen taking photos using the OnePlus 9 Pro. Multiple short videos teasing different aspects of the cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro have been posted on Twitter as well.

OnePlus 9 Pro: What we know so far

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved display. A hole-punch will be placed on the top left of the screen. A recent Geekbench listing reveals the phone will come with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support and will come with up to 256GB of storage.

More features include a 65W charging support, wireless charging, water and dust resistance as well as stereo speakers.