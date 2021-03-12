comscore OnePlus 9 Pro official promo video reveals curved back panel design, four back camera sensors with Hasselblad branding, and more
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed in official teaser video: Four rear cameras, curved back design
News

OnePlus 9 Pro first look revealed in official teaser video: Four rear cameras, curved back design

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a curved back panel design that we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro. What is more prominent is four rear camera sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module.

oneplus-9-pro-1200-teaser

Image: OnePlus/YouTube

OnePlus 9 Pro has been revealed in an official promo video ahead of the global launch on March 23. The video gives us a good look at the back cover, which will sport a curved back panel design that we saw on the OnePlus 8 Pro. What is more prominent is four rear camera sensors with Hasselblad branding on the camera module. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked on Geekbench: Comes with 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 888 SoC

OnePlus has already announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices. OnePlus 9 series will come with a revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the company said in a press release. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro colour variants, full design revealed in biggest leak yet

While this is not the first time that the OnePlus 9 Pro has leaked in photos, this time it isn’t a leaked render. OnePlus 9 Pro will feature four camera sensors at the back where two bigger sensors will be aligned vertically, while two smaller sensors will be aligned horizontally at the bottom. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide camera

The two bigger sensors are expected to be the main 48MP Sony IMX789 sensor and a 50MP SonyIMX766 ultra-wide camera, something the company has already confirmed. We will need to wait for an official launch to know more about the other two camera sensors. On the camera module, the Hasselblad branding along with an LED flash unit can be seen as well.

“It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with Hasselblad, on March 23,” OnePlus wrote on Twitter along with posting the 1-minute teaser video.

Separately, OnePlus also posted another 15-second video on its YouTube page where OnePlus x Hasselblad ambassadors, Cooper and Gorfer are seen taking photos using the OnePlus 9 Pro. Multiple short videos teasing different aspects of the cameras on the OnePlus 9 Pro have been posted on Twitter as well.

OnePlus 9 Pro: What we know so far

OnePlus 9 Pro is said to sport a 6.7-inch curved display. A hole-punch will be placed on the top left of the screen. A recent Geekbench listing reveals the phone will come with a QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset with 5G support and will come with up to 256GB of storage.

More features include a 65W charging support, wireless charging, water and dust resistance as well as stereo speakers.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 12, 2021 9:22 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G launch tipped soon, could be rebadged version of Galaxy A52
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M62 5G launch tipped soon, could be rebadged version of Galaxy A52
Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?

News

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?

OnePlus 9 Pro revealed in an official teaser video

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro revealed in an official teaser video

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

Apps

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

Apps

WhatsApp to soon get Instagram Reels tab for better integration: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

India could block China's Huawei over security concerns, says officials: Report

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launched: Price, specifications

Reliance Jio broadband ranked #1 in download speeds

Samsung Galaxy M12 vs Redmi Note 10 vs Poco M3: Which is better under Rs 12,000?

Top 5 free to play casual games for Android in 2021

Xiaomi Mi 10S vs Redmi K40: Which Snapdragon 870 flagship is better?

Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14 Core i7 leads its category in Q4 2020, focus remains on user experience

Here's what to expect from OnePlus' March 23 online launch event

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro revealed in an official teaser video

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro revealed in an official teaser video
OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked online

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro specs leaked online
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked

Mobiles

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro design, colour variants leaked
OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera

News

OnePlus 9 series confirmed to feature 50MP ultra-wide camera
Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone Under 40000 to buy in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

India England T20 Series: कैसे LIVE देखें भारत-इंग्लैंड का T20 मुकाबला? जानें आसान तरीका

Samsung Galaxy M02 हुआ महंगा, 13MP कैमरा और 5000mAh बैटरी वाले फोन की इतनी बढ़ गई कीमत

पाकिस्तान में फिर से बैन होगा वीडियो शेयरिंग ऐप TikTok, भारत में पहले से ही लगा है प्रतिबंध

Acer ने भारत में लॉन्च किया 32GB RAM वाला दमदार गेमिंग लैपटॉप, एक बार चार्ज करने पर चलेगा 10 घंटे

OPPO Find X3 5G Series लॉन्च, 12GB RAM, 65W चार्जिंग फीचर के साथ मिलेंगे ये दमदार फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates

Reviews

Asus ROG Phone 5 first look: Heavy on hardware with minor cosmetic updates
Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look

Hands On

Oppo F19 Pro+ 5G First Look
Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here

Reviews

Redmi Note 10 and Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: There's a lot on offer here
Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?
News
Apple starts assembling iPhone 12 in India: Is it beneficial for us?
Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country

Apps

Pakistan court orders Telecom authority to block TikTok in the country
India could block China's Huawei over security concerns, says officials: Report

News

India could block China's Huawei over security concerns, says officials: Report
Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launched: Price, specifications

Mobiles

Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite launched: Price, specifications
Reliance Jio broadband ranked #1 in download speeds

Telecom

Reliance Jio broadband ranked #1 in download speeds

new arrivals in india

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers