OnePlus 9 Pro Indian buyers to get an extra 5TB cloud storage

If you plan to get the OnePlus 9 Pro in India, there’s a great benefit for you to enjoy. Go through the offer section and you will find that OnePlus is giving an extra 5TB of cloud storage space to buyers of the OnePlus 9 Pro. That’s a tempting deal for those who run out of storage space easily. There’s, however, a catch here – the offer is restricted for members of the Red Cable Pro Life subscription plan. Also Read - OnePlus Nord SE launch won't take place but a Nord 2 is in pipeline

The Red Cable Pro Life subscription is available for OnePlus users at an annual price of Rs 1,999. This subscription offers a couple of benefits for members such as free access to Amazon Prime Video, 1TB of cloud space, access to priority service, 1-year extended warranty, 2x RedCoins, and Surprise Benefits. Also Read - Is OnePlus 9R the fair maiden of the OnePlus land?

OnePlus 9 Pro users in India to get 5TB extra cloud space

For buyers of the OnePlus 9 Pro, this extra storage offer is valid for only a month. Hence, the extra 5TB of cloud space will only be available to those who buy the OnePlus 9 Pro before April 30, 2021 and get the Red Cable Club Pro Life subscription. Do note that the offer is only valid for OnePlus 9 Pro purchases, not for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro sale begins on April 1 on Amazon India: Launch offers, prime early access details

The OnePlus 9 Pro goes on sale today, i.e. March 30, for Amazon Prime members and will be open to the entire public from April 1. There are two variants of the OnePlus 9 Pro currently on sale: the base variant with 8GB RAM starts at Rs 64,999 whereas the top-end 12GB RAM version costs Rs 69,999.

The extra storage space will come in handy for those who take a lot of photos and videos. New OnePlus phones now allow users to backup photos as well as files directly from their phones to cloud storage. Do note that OnePlus Red Cable Club members get 5GB of cloud storage free for all devices newer than 2019’s OnePlus 7.

It remains to be seen whether OnePlus extends any such offer for buyers of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9R. The OnePlus 9 has gone up the price ladder this year, starting at Rs 49,999 for the base variant. The OnePlus 9R is essentially a rebadged OnePlus 8T utilizing the newer Snapdragon 870 chip and selling at a lower starting price of Rs 39,999.