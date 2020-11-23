OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design

OnePlus had skipped on the Pro variant of the 8T this year, citing that there wasn’t much to upgrade over the 8 Pro. For the next-generation model, OnePlus has a Pro variant in store. It will be called the OnePlus 9 Pro (duh!) and is already expected to get the Snapdragon 875 chip, which Qualcomm itself will unveil before the year ends. While OnePlus is yet to unveil any details on it, leaks have revealed the design of the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro: We already have the first look at the next OnePlus

After the OnePlus 9 leaks, it is Steve Hemmerstoffer from OnLeaks who has shared the renders of the OnePlis 9 Pro. These aren’t official leaks but these CAD renders can give us pretty much a fair idea about the OnePlus 9 Pro. At first glance, you might mistake it for the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which itself is said to go for a completely new design next year. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks and design

One of the biggest changes with the OnePlus 9 Pro series seems to be the camera hump design. The OnePlus 9 Pro goes for a OnePlus 8T-esque rectangular camera hump within which there are four camera lenses sitting. There are chances that the OnePlus 9 Pro may retain the same camera setup as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Instead of the Colour Filter camera, OnePlus may replace it with a macro camera probably after facing criticisms from the consumers.

OnePlus could for a matte glass finish on the Pro model. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a USB-C port on its normally curved frame similar to the existing models. The front of the phone will have a familiar displayed design as the OnePlus 8 Pro, i.e. the glass curving towards the edges and a punch-hole cutout on the top. Steve says that the display still measures 6.7-inches, which is the same sas the current model.

We speculate that the OnePlus 9 Pro may see a refresh rate upgrade from 120Hz to 144Hz, given that many gaming smartphones have already made the move. We also expect to see an upgrade in the battery as well as the charging department. The 65W wired charging is surely going to make it to the OnePlus 9 Pro from the OnePlus 8T, We also expect the 30W wireless charging technology to be retained on the OnePlus 9 Pro.