comscore OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design | BGR India
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design, punch-hole display
News

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design, punch-hole display

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro leaked renders have shown a Galaxy S21-inspired design for the rear of the phone. The 9 Pro might retain the curved edges.

OnePlus 9 Pro (3)

OnePlus had skipped on the Pro variant of the 8T this year, citing that there wasn’t much to upgrade over the 8 Pro. For the next-generation model, OnePlus has a Pro variant in store. It will be called the OnePlus 9 Pro (duh!) and is already expected to get the Snapdragon 875 chip, which Qualcomm itself will unveil before the year ends. While OnePlus is yet to unveil any details on it, leaks have revealed the design of the phone. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro: We already have the first look at the next OnePlus

After the OnePlus 9 leaks, it is Steve Hemmerstoffer from OnLeaks who has shared the renders of the OnePlis 9 Pro. These aren’t official leaks but these CAD renders can give us pretty much a fair idea about the OnePlus 9 Pro. At first glance, you might mistake it for the renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21, which itself is said to go for a completely new design next year. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series details leak: Snapdragon 875, 144hz display and more

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks and design

Also Read - OnePlus 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE - Here's The Latest Comparison with Price and Specs

One of the biggest changes with the OnePlus 9 Pro series seems to be the camera hump design. The OnePlus 9 Pro goes for a OnePlus 8T-esque rectangular camera hump within which there are four camera lenses sitting. There are chances that the OnePlus 9 Pro may retain the same camera setup as the OnePlus 8 Pro. Instead of the Colour Filter camera, OnePlus may replace it with a macro camera probably after facing criticisms from the consumers.

OnePlus could for a matte glass finish on the Pro model. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a USB-C port on its normally curved frame similar to the existing models. The front of the phone will have a familiar displayed design as the OnePlus 8 Pro, i.e. the glass curving towards the edges and a punch-hole cutout on the top. Steve says that the display still measures 6.7-inches, which is the same sas the current model.

We speculate that the OnePlus 9 Pro may see a refresh rate upgrade from 120Hz to 144Hz, given that many gaming smartphones have already made the move. We also expect to see an upgrade in the battery as well as the charging department. The 65W wired charging is surely going to make it to the OnePlus 9 Pro from the OnePlus 8T, We also expect the 30W wireless charging technology to be retained on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 23, 2020 6:59 PM IST

You Might be Interested

OnePlus 8 Pro

OnePlus 8 Pro

54999

OxygenOS based on Android 10
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
48 Megapixels with Sony IMX689 Sensor with f/1.78 along with 8 Megapixels of f/2.44 Telephoto lens, 48 Megapixels of f/2.2 Ultra Wide Angle Lens, and 5 Megapixels of f/2.4 Color Filter Lens

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design
Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

News

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks

Apps

Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks

OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for OnePlus 7 and newer

Mobiles

OnePlus Charging Stations feature rolling out for OnePlus 7 and newer

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design

Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks

These Vivo and iQOO smartphones will get OriginOS update

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design
OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected

News

OnePlus 9 Pro first look: The next OnePlus could launch sooner than expected
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000
OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

News

OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro fresh details leak, check them here

हिंदी समाचार

Poco M3 स्मार्टफोन के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स लॉन्चिंग से पहले आए सामने, जानिए डिटेल्स

OPPO Reno5 सीरीज जल्द हो सकती है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होंगे स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi के चार डीलर्स पर कार्रवाई, 33.3 लाख रुपये के फर्जी प्रोडक्ट्स हुए बरामद

POCO M3 कल होगा लॉन्च, यूनिक बैक पैनल डिजाइन वाले स्मार्टफोन की जानें संभावित कीमत

POCO F सीरीज का अगला स्मार्टफोन जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, जानिए क्या होगा खास

Latest Videos

Apple iPhone 12 review

Reviews

Apple iPhone 12 review
Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting

Hands On

Xbox Series X first impressions (Indian unit): Next-gen is exciting
How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design
Mobiles
OnePlus 9 Pro leaks showcase a Galaxy S21-inspired design
Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch

News

Poco M3 key specifications, design revealed officially ahead of launch
Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai

News

Fake Xiaomi products worth Rs 33 lakh seized in Bengaluru, Chennai
Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks

Apps

Google Task Mate app to pay you for doing simple tasks
These Vivo and iQOO smartphones will get OriginOS update

News

These Vivo and iQOO smartphones will get OriginOS update

new arrivals in india

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers