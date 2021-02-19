comscore OnePlus 9 Pro tipped to feature 120Hz LTPO display, quad camera
OnePlus 9 Pro likely to feature LTPO display: Everything you need to know

OnePlus 9 Pro will likely feature a QHD+ 120Hz display, Snapdragon 888 SoC, up to 12GB RAM, quad cameras, 4,5000mAh battery.

Image source: Dave2D

OnePlus is always committed to offering featured-packed smartphones at a decent price. While the brand has forayed into accessories segment, the Chinese OEM’s primary focus has always been on smartphones. Since 2015, OnePlus has launched two variants of its flagship model; fast forward 2021, the company is gearing to launch the ninth-generation OnePlus premium smartphone. Similar to the previous iteration, OnePlus is expected to introduce a OnePlus 9 Pro version this year. Fresh reports in line suggest that the device might get an LTPO display. Also Read - OnePlus Watch to get two different design, hints new patent: Here's a look

Leakster Max J. who managed to get hands-on photos of the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro suggest that the phone could offer a 6.78-inch 1440+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. LTPO panel is used by some of the leading brands including Samsung, Apple on their premium devices. The technology was introduced by Apple for their wearables. The LTPO backplane technology uses indium gallium zinc oxide (IGZO) that is meant to reduce power consumption by about 5-15 percent. Keeping this side, the OnePlus 9 series is expected to witness an early launch. Unlike the OnePlus 8 series, the successor OnePlus 9 lineup is tipped to offer three models. Here’s a rumour round up of the upcoming OnePlus 9 flagship series. Also Read - Top TWS earbuds to buy under Rs 5,000 in February 2021

OnePlus 9 series: Design, specifications (expected)

The upcoming OnePlus 9 series is expected to have a footprint similar to the previous iteration. As per a leaked CAD-based render of the OnePlus 9 posted by 91Mobiles last year, the vanilla version could feature triple camera setup at the back. Up front, it will have a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the front camera. Like the OnePlus 8T, the new series might sport flat display. OnePlus will likely embed its signature alert slider on the new flagship lineup. Also Read - OnePlus wants to put the selfie camera inside the display bezel

The OnePlus 9 Pro version could offer quad camera setup. The Pro version is tipped to borrow design aesthetics from Oppo Reno 5 series. That’s nothing surprising given both the brands share common parentage. That said, a five-minute clip of the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro prototype appeared on YouTube earlier this month. The short clip revealed that device sporting quad-camera system with Hasselblad branding. For those unaware, Hasselblad is a Swedish manufacturer known for bringing premium digital medium format cameras and lenses.

As far as specifications are concerned, the standard OnePlus 9 variant could come with 6.55-inch AMOLED display. The new OnePlus 9 series is expected to get similar treatment as previous models in terms of internal hardware. OnePlus 9 could come with Qualcomm’s high-end Snapdragon 870 processor. It will likely have triple camera system with 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, (the third sensor configuration is yet unknown), and a 16-megapixel front facing camera.

The high-end OnePlus 9 Pro variant could sport a slightly bigger 6.78-inch AMOLED QHD+ curved display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is tipped to be equip a Snapdragon 888 chipset, quad-cameras with Hasselblad branding, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB external storage, Android 11 based OxygenOS 11.

Both OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro could pack a 4,500mAh battery. Leakster Max J. suggest that OnePlus 9 Pro could get boost in wireless charging speeds from 30W (OnePlus 8 Pro) to 45W. It could also have reverse wireless charging. OnePlus 9 is said to get 30W wireless charging instead of the previously rumoured 65W wired charging support. The leakster further says that the Pro variant could get IP68 rated water resistance. A purported OnePlus 9E is also said to be in pipeline, however, details about the device is scarce as of now.

OnePlus 9 series: Release date, price (expected)

OnePlus is expected to launch its new OnePlus 9 series in mid-March. The OnePlus 9 models are tipped to debut in India a month later following its global debut. Reports speculate, that the upcoming OnePlus flagship series pricing might fall between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

 

  Published Date: February 19, 2021 12:27 PM IST

