We are not alien to the fact that OnePlus takes copious amounts of inspiration from Oppo devices. Last year’s OnePlus 8 Pro was based on the Oppo Find X2 Pro flagship, and so were the previous versions on older Oppo models. Hence, it is no surprise that some of Oppo’s new features are making it to OnePlus devices, the 65W fast charging system being the latest one. It is obvious to expect the impressive periscope zoom camera from the Oppo Find X2 Pro to make it to this year’s OnePlus 9 Pro, right? Sadly, that’s not going to be the case. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro new leak reveals some fresh details

Based on a tip from tipster Max Jambor (popularly known as Max J. on Twitter), OnePlus is not upgrading the zoom system on its next flagship models. Max J says both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro will stick to the standard zoom camera systems instead of the fancy periscope stuff. That’s good news for interested buyers of the vanilla OnePlus 9 but not so much for those waiting for the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 to iPhone 13: 10 top smartphones we are waiting for

No fancy zoom cameras on the OnePlus 9 series

Ever since the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus has stuck to its standard 3x optical zoom system. The vanilla OnePlus 7 lacked any zoom camera while the 7T gained a 2x optical system. The following OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T dropped zoom cameras entirely in favor of macro cameras. The OnePlus 8 Pro was the only OnePlus device last year to feature an optical zoom camera system. Also Read - OnePlus could stick to in-box chargers for this year, suggests speculations

The move to avoid a periscopic zoom system purely seems to keep in mind a lower price tag. You have to remember that it took OnePlus four years to bring IP certifications rating to its phones as it previously cited cost-related issues for avoiding it. Similarly, wireless charging never made it to the OnePlus 8T despite the older OnePlus 8 Pro featuring it earlier.

That said, sister brand Realme featured a periscopic zoom last year in the much cheaper Realme X3 Superzoom. Hence, OnePlus could have figured out a way to include it at least on its most expensive Pro model.

The OnePlus 9 series, however, isn’t likely to skip on the performance bits. The Snapdragon 888 chip is the common chip taking care of the performance along with the Oxygen OS experience. The Pro variant is expected to get the 120W fast wired charging system as well while we could expect wireless charging to reach both the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro.