OnePlus 9 Pro teased in matte white, still wears Hasselblad logo

The OnePlus 9 Pro is one of the classiest high-end smartphones you can buy this year. With its balanced design and tasteful little elements, it could give the iPhone 12 a run for its money. However, OnePlus stuck to mostly gradient colours and the matte black variant is the only one to go for those seeking otherwise. OnePlus is now planning to bring a matte white version of the same.

OnePlus COO Liu Fengshuo has shared a photo of the OnePlus 9 Pro bathed in a unique matte white variant. Similar to the black variant, there appears to be no gradient pattern on this one. History has shown OnePlus trying to boost sales by introducing enticing new finishes on its flagships and this one seems to be a repeat of the same. Will it just be limited to China or reach global markets? We don't have any clue.

OnePlus 9 Pro in a new white finish

In the past years, OnePlus often used to do a special edition version of its high-end phones. The OnePlus 5T got the Star Wars Edition while the OnePlus 6 got Marvel's The Avengers edition. OnePlus collaborated for two years with McLaren to the special McLaren Editions of the OnePlus 6T and OnePlus 7T Pro.

While OnePlus hasn’t done a special edition since the OnePlus 8 series, it seems it wants to revive the traditions post its merger with Oppo. Moreover, the Pro versions have stopped getting the T series upgrade since last year and it makes sense for OnePlus to refresh its flagship just before it prepares for the 9T.

Currently, the Nord 2 is the newbie from OnePlus that’s catching everyone’s attention. The Nord 2 is OnePlus’ attempt at doing a flagship killer without going for the usual OnePlus prices. Using a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI chip and 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor, the Nord 2 promises to be a vast upgrade over the original Nord.

OnePlus currently has a smartphone in all major price segments. The Nord CE caters to the sub-Rs 25,000 category while the Nord 2 looks after the Rs 30,000 category. The OnePlus 9R fends off for the company in the Rs 40,000 category. The OnePlus 9 is aimed at the premium segment above Rs 50,000 while the OnePlus 9 Pro is aimed at the iPhone 12 and the likes.