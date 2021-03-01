OnePlus will likely showcase its next-generation flagship OnePlus 9 series this month. Rumour mill has been churning a series of leaks over the past few weeks. The latest rumour on the line brings a few details of the alleged OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - Upcoming Smartphones to launch in March 2021: Xiaomi Redmi Note 10, Realme GT 5G, OnePlus 9, and more:

Techmaniacs.gr, a Greek publication that claims to have gotten hands-on of the purported OnePlus 9 Pro device shared screenshots of the ‘About Phone’ screen and camera app. The details revealed on the screenshots corroborate the previous leak reports. As per the latest leak, the OnePlus 9 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will likely offer 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Also Read - OnePlus 9E or OnePlus 9R: Which could be the third phone under OnePlus 9 series?

Further, the screenshots camera configuration of four sensors- a 48-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel camera. Details about the front camera haven’t been shared by the publication, however, previous reports suggested that the high-end variant could feature Hasselblad-branded rear camera. The leaked image further reveals that the Pro variant could run Android 11 out of the box. Further a closer look at the screenshots show the camera app layout to have been tweaked with the settings menu now moved from bottom to the top. The revamped video settings menu will enable switching between frame rate, resolution, and aspect ratio. Also Read - Asus ROG 5 to OnePlus 9 Pro: Top 5 Upcoming Gaming Smartphones coming soon

As for the rest of the specs, the OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature Snapdragon 888 SoC. The device is tipped to support 5G and include 65W fast charging on board.

On a related note, Oxygenupdater reports that the OnePlus 9 lineup might get eight different colour variants. As per the report, OnePlus could likely introduce the new flagship in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, Winter Mist, Gloss Black, Gloss gradient purple, Stellar Black, Forest Green, Morning Mist colour options.

As for the OnePlus 9 series debut, the Chinese OEM is speculated to take the wraps off its new flagship smartphones in mid-March. Reports indicate that besides launching the ninth-gen smartphones, OnePlus could also unveil the highly anticipated OnePlus Watch. The smartwatch is tipped to be a remodelled version of the Oppo Watch and feature an AMOLED display. The new wearable could come with an improved Google WearOS and two dial size- 41mm, and 46mm.