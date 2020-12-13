comscore OnePlus 9: This is how it looks for real | BGR India
OnePlus 9 prototype design looks highly inspired from Oppo Reno series

The OnePlus 9 has just been leaked in all its entirety by a tipster, revealing a very familiar design. Check out all the images.

There have been a few discussions about the OnePlus 9 series phones lately and there are some lofty expectations from the Pro variant. These phones are obviously going to come with the new Snapdragon 888 chip, which itself promises massive improvements to the performance. The regular OnePlus 9 has now leaked as well and that too in its full glory. In fact, if you had any imaginations about this device, you can put them to rest. Also Read - Best of 2020: Top five flagship smartphones we loved in 2020

The leak comes courtesy of PhoneArena’s Joshua Swingle who got his hands on the prototype unit of the OnePlus 9. Even though the unit is in its development stages, it seems OnePlus has pretty much finalized the design as well as the specifications on the phone. At first glance, it looks a lot like the Oppo Reno series phones that we have seen lately. Additionally, most of the design bits seem to be carried over from the OnePlus 8T. Also Read - OnePlus confirms a Snapdragon 888 smartphone: Is it the OnePlus 9?

OnePlus 9 design leaks

The OnePlus 9 prototype seems to be an evolution of the OnePlus 8T design that takes inspiration from Oppo Reno 5 that launched recently. The Oppo inspiration is evident from the new camera design that only holds two camera sensors instead of the four we last saw on the OnePlus 8T. Does that mean OnePlus has taken our feedback seriously and worked on only giving us two good cameras? Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro renders offer a closer look at the flagships

Source: PhoneArena

There’s a new glossy silver color variant on the prototype that could make it to the final version of the OnePlus 9. All the OnePlus essentials such as the Alert Slider, opposite-mounted volume keys, USB-C port, and the curved frame remain. In fact, the front of the device is identical to the OnePlus 8T’s front. The display is flat, has narrow bezels, and gets a single punch-hole cutout for the front camera.

Based on some screenshots shared by the report, this OnePlus 9 prototype runs on Android 11 – no surprises here given that the OnePlus 8T already launched with Android 11 this year. The screenshots also confirm a Snapdragon 888 chip at the helm (in case you were wondering), 8GB RAM, and a 128GB of internal storage. The phone also gets a 6.5-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Sadly, the camera sensor details seem inaccurate from the software, highlighting a 12-megapixel main camera and a 4-megapixel secondary camera. We assume it could actually be the same 48-megapixel sensor from the 8T for the main camera while the 16-megapixel ultra-wide camera will continue its duty for another year.

Do note that despite this leak coming from a reputed website, we will take all the information here with a pinch of salt. These are early stages in the development of the OnePlus 9 and the company could change a few bits here-and-there before the launch happens sometime in early 2021.

  Published Date: December 13, 2020 10:32 AM IST

