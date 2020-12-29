OnePlus is seen in the rumor mill for the OnePlus 9 every other day. While the plethora of rumors and leaks will lead up to the eventual launch (possibly in early 2021), someone seems to be too on selling the prototype version of the OnePlus 9, which actually got purchased for a whopping price one might think a lot before spending. Read on to know what exactly happened. Also Read - OnePlus 9 will launch with a flat display and wireless charging support: Report

OnePlus 9 prototype sold on eBay

It is suggested that someone who was testing the OnePlus 9 prototype decided to sell it over eBay. The device's listing was spotted on the online portal. The phone was listed with a price of $3,000, something which is way too expensive for a smartphone that will in reality cost way less than this.

The listing was spotted by folks at XDA Developers and brought to light via a tweet. It is speculated that the OnePlus 9 prototype listed on eBay is the same one that has been leaked recently.

Here's a prototype of the OnePlus 9 5G. These images come from an eBay seller/listing that seems to be the same source that gave live images to @PhoneArena recently. eBay listing: https://t.co/YSOx3IrfEf Archive: https://t.co/P094gF342S H/T @Deadman_Android pic.twitter.com/LBcu3lvwQw — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) December 26, 2020

However, the listing was eventually removed due to the presence of an identifying number at the bottom of the display. Such numbers help smartphone makers ensure that the leakers don’t leak the products.

Just when we thought that the crazy is over, the device popped up on eBay yet again with the doubled price of $,6000. And the phone was actually purchased by someone for the same price. The sold device was unlocked and displayed T-Mobile’s 5G logo, suggesting it was from the US.

While the OnePlus 9 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2021, it’s really shocking as to how it was purchased by someone for $6,000 even when the relisting stated that there are chances the device will be erased by OnePlus.

Talking about the OnePlus 9, the phone is expected to launch in April 2021 and could come with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. It could come with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage although the leaked Settings menu hint at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It could have a flat display with dual rear cameras (possibly powered by Leica), a 4,500mAh battery, and OxygenOS 11 based on Android 11.

While the device has been there in the wild, we still don’t know whether or not the aforementioned information is true. We will have to wait until any official word. Hence, stay tuned for that.