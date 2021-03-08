OnePlus 9 series global launch will take place on March 23, 2021, the company said in a press release. The virtual event will start at 10 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM IST and it will be streamed live online via OnePlus’ social media channels as well as the official YouTube page. Also Read - OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" is live: Discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z and more

OnePlus 9 series is perhaps among the most awaited flagship of 2021. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The devices will likely be exclusive to Amazon in India as the company recently posted a teaser on the e-commerce site, hinting at the launch of the OnePlus 9 series in India. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series' names confirmed via Spigen site listing: See what are the names

Some reports suggest that OnePlus will also launch its smartwatch at the event, but the company itself has not confirmed anything on this front. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 details leaked, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset

OnePlus 9 series to sport major camera improvements with Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

OnePlus has also announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices. “The two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series, set to launch globally on March 23,” OnePlus said in its press release.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor, which the company claims will be the “largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device.”

Compared to the previous-generation OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 9 series is said to deliver more dynamic and vibrant colours in photos, thanks to a 12-bit RAW. More features that the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will offer include improved HDR video recording and support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

OnePlus 9 series global launch on March 23: What to expect?

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 smartphones series at the event with three devices – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E or as some are calling it, the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus 9 Pro will be the most premium of the lot, while OnePlus 9E will be the most affordable.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, while the budget OnePLus 9E/9R will pack mid-tier Snapdragon 690 SoC, respectively. More features expected for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are a Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

More features include support for 5G, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All devices are expected to come with improved cameras, compared to the OnePlus 8 series and support for 65W fast charging. While the OnePlus 9 could get three rear cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro might sport four cameras at the back.

As for the OnePlus 9E/9R, it could come with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 series global launch event: Will OnePlus Watch launch as well?