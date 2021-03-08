comscore OnePlus 9 series Global Launch Date is out: How to watch livestream
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • OnePlus 9 series global launch set for March 23, will go big on cameras
News

OnePlus 9 series global launch set for March 23, will go big on cameras

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 series global launch date has been set for March 23, the company has confirmed.

oneplus-9-launch-date (2)

OnePlus 9 series launch date is set for March 23.

OnePlus 9 series global launch will take place on March 23, 2021, the company said in a press release. The virtual event will start at 10 AM ET, which is 8:30 PM IST and it will be streamed live online via OnePlus’ social media channels as well as the official YouTube page. Also Read - OnePlus "The Final Horizon Sale" is live: Discounts on OnePlus Power Bank, OnePlus Buds Z and more

OnePlus 9 series is perhaps among the most awaited flagship of 2021. The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are expected to be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The devices will likely be exclusive to Amazon in India as the company recently posted a teaser on the e-commerce site, hinting at the launch of the OnePlus 9 series in India. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series' names confirmed via Spigen site listing: See what are the names

Some reports suggest that OnePlus will also launch its smartwatch at the event, but the company itself has not confirmed anything on this front. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 details leaked, to use flagship MediaTek Dimensity chipset  

OnePlus 9 series to sport major camera improvements with Hasselblad Camera for Mobile

OnePlus has also announced its partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad to co-develop the smartphone camera systems for future OnePlus flagship devices. “The two companies have already been cooperating on the revamped camera system – Hasselblad Camera for Mobile – for the new OnePlus 9 Series, set to launch globally on March 23,” OnePlus said in its press release.

OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 9 series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor, which the company claims will be the “largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on a OnePlus device.”

Compared to the previous-generation OnePlus smartphones, the OnePlus 9 series is said to deliver more dynamic and vibrant colours in photos, thanks to a 12-bit RAW. More features that the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile will offer include improved HDR video recording and support for capturing 4K 120FPS and 8K 30FPS video.

OnePlus 9 series global launch on March 23: What to expect?

OnePlus is expected to launch the OnePlus 9 smartphones series at the event with three devices – OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OnePlus 9E or as some are calling it, the OnePlus 9R. OnePlus 9 Pro will be the most premium of the lot, while OnePlus 9E will be the most affordable.

As for specifications, the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus 9 could be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor, while the budget OnePLus 9E/9R will pack mid-tier Snapdragon 690 SoC, respectively.  More features expected for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are a Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

More features include support for 5G, up to 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. All devices are expected to come with improved cameras, compared to the OnePlus 8 series and support for 65W fast charging. While the OnePlus 9 could get three rear cameras, the OnePlus 9 Pro might sport four cameras at the back.

As for the OnePlus 9E/9R, it could come with triple rear cameras, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for a 90Hz refresh rate.

OnePlus 9 series global launch event: Will OnePlus Watch launch as well?

 

 

 

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 8, 2021 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G available on Flipkart: Worth spending Rs 16,999 on this one?
Deals
Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G available on Flipkart: Worth spending Rs 16,999 on this one?
OnePlus 9 series global launch date is out

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 series global launch date is out

Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

News

Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Features

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

WhatsApp to stop working on all iPhone running iOS 9: Report

Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

Now, Instagram expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone

Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max first impressions: Truly maxed out this time?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 first impressions: Good looks in a compact form factor

Samsung Galaxy A52 India launch soon: Expected price, specs

SpaceX Starlink broadband FAQ: All questions answered

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 10i: Is the Pro Max worth saving?

Related Topics

Related Stories

OnePlus 9 series global launch date is out

Mobiles

OnePlus 9 series global launch date is out
Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Phone to buy under 35000 in India in 2021
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Camera Phone under 40000 in 2021

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 9 Series 23 मार्च को होगी लॉन्च, मिलेगा Hasselblad का दमदार कैमरा

Xiaomi Mi 10S के फीचर्स का खुलासा, इस तारीख को लॉन्च होगा स्मार्टफोन

OPPO F19 Pro और OPPO F19 Pro+ 5G स्मार्टफोन्स आज होंगे लॉन्च, जानें इनके बारे में सबकुछ

Google Doodle: International Women's Day पर गूगल ने बनाया खास वीडियो, डूडल शेयर कर किया सेलिब्रेट

Flipkart Smartphone Carnival Sale 2021 शुरू, इन स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा Discount

Latest Videos

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...

News

Weekly News Roundup: Redmi Note 10 Series Launched, OnePlus 9 Launch Date, WhatsApp Video Calling for Desktop, and much more...
How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards

Features

How to download paid apps for free using Google Rewards
Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 Earbuds with active noise cancellation you can buy under Rs 10,000
Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

Features

Top 5 smartphones with 6000mAh battery and 128GB storage under Rs 12,000

News

WhatsApp to stop working on all iPhone running iOS 9: Report
Apps
WhatsApp to stop working on all iPhone running iOS 9: Report
Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last

News

Apple discontinues the expensive iMac Pro; to be available until supplies last
Now, Instagram expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone

News

Now, Instagram expected to introduce a Clubhouse clone
Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021

News

Google creates a special Doodle for International Women's Day 2021
Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

Wearables

Apple to launch mixed reality headset in 2022, AR contact lenses in 2030: Know details

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

10,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers