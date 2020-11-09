OnePlus 9 to have a 144Hz display, ultra-fast wireless charging, and more

Having already met all the models of OnePlus’ flagship phone series for this year (the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8T), the company is already working on its next big launch: the OnePlus 9. Of these devices, it is said that they could arrive sometime in March next year, a few weeks ahead of the usual release date. Now, information has emerged on the lineup’s model numbers, along with some of its key specifications. Also Read - OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk Edition launched with same specs but bold new design

The OnePlus 9 series would have 3 phones

This leak comes from insider TechDroider. In his post, he has shared exclusive details of the OnePlus 9 series courtesy of his internal sources. According to it, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro are identified by the following model numbers:

OnePlus 9: LE2110.

OnePlus 9 Pro: LE2117, LE2119, LE2120.

Mysterious device: LE2127.

The three model names for the Pro model could be just three regional variants of the device. At the moment we will have to wait for more information to confirm this. That said, the model numbers seem to match the first two letters of the “Lemonade” codename that leaker Max J revealed a while back.

TechDroider throws another interesting piece of information, and it says there is another mysterious device with the code name LE2127. At the moment, the source is not sure that it belongs to the OnePlus 9 series. For now, reports from China say the series will include three models, but this still requires clarification.

Some key specs leaked

According to the report, the OnePlus 9 series of phones will feature the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 chipset. It will incorporate an AMOLED screen with a center notch. The panel will enjoy a very high 144Hz refresh rate. In addition, it would hit the market with a 40W fast wireless charging technology, to complement the 65W wired charging.

An interesting detail is the AMOLED screen with centered perforation. OnePlus usually uses Samsung panels as they are the leaders in the display industry. Until now, Samsung has not offered this type of AMOLED screen design to other companies, keeping it unique to their models.