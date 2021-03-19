OnePlus 9R 5G, which is an affordable OnePlus 9 series smartphone will launch in India on March 23, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has confirmed to News18. OnePlus 9R is aimed at providing a “robust flagship experience” at a more accessible price point, according to the report. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get faster wireless charging than most Android phones out there

OnePlus 9 series 5G is launching globally on March 23. OnePlus 9 series will include OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro and now confirmed, OnePlus 9R 5G. The third, more affordable OnePlus 9 smartphone was rumoured for long, but the company did not confirm the device until now. Also Read - OnePlus confirms another key spec of OnePlus 9 series: Snapdragon 888 5G SoC it is

While OnePlus has shared numerous teasers of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro on its social media accounts, this is the first time the company has confirmed the long-speculated OnePlus 9R 5G. “The OnePlus 9R also reinstates our promise to make the premium OnePlus smartphone experience accessible to more users by introducing new products at a wider range of price points, this time within the premium category,” Lau told the website. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get LTPO display with adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and more

OnePlus 9R 5G will be more powerful than the OnePlus Nord series, hinted Lau. Though specifications of the OnePlus 9R has not been confirmed, it is likely that the smartphone will drop the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC that will be seen on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. OnePlus 9R 5G is confirmed to come with immersive gaming controls, smooth scrolling, and superior viewing experience and a more affordable price point in India.

OnePlus 9R: Price and specifications (Expected)

Android Central previously revealed that the OnePlus 9R 5G will be powered by the last year’s flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC could also be likely, but we will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Further, the smartphone is said to feature a 6.5-inch 1080p 90Hz display.

In terms of camera, the OnePlus 9R 5G could sport a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor coupled with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens. There could be more rear camera sensors as well, exact specifications of which are unclear at this point. Further, the phone will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

As for the pricing, tipster Max Jambor revealed that the OnePlus 9R 5G could be priced aggressively and much lower than the OnePlus 9. According to Jambor, the phone will cost around $600 (Rs 43,500 approximately), compared to a price tag of $800 for the OnePlus 9, which is around Rs 58,000 on conversion.