OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Asus also launched the Asus ROG Phone 5 smartphone The Asus ROG Phone 5 is priced starting at 49999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9R 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you.

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a 6.78 inch with a screen resolution of 2448×1080 FHD+.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Phone 5 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9R 5G and Asus ROG Phone 5 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999, whereas Asus ROG Phone 5 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 49999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 has a 64MP + 13MP + 5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Asus ROG Phone 5 has 24MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Asus ROG Phone 5 of 6000mAh. The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Asus ROG Phone 5 runs on Android 11 with ROG UI