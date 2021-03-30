OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, OnePlus also launched the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G smartphone The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is priced starting at 64999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G vs Realme X7 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a 6.7 inch with a screen resolution of 3216 X 1440 pixels.

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9R 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999, whereas OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 64999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has a 48MP+50MP+8MP+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G has 16MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G of 4,500 mAh. The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11