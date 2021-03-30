OnePlus launched OnePlus 9R 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus 9R 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Realme also launched its Realme X7 Pro 5G with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 9R 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G vs Samsung Galaxy F62 - Compare Display, RAM, Processor, Battery Performance, and Price in India

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Realme X7 Pro 5G is 6.55 inch. The OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a screen resolution of 2400×1080 FHD+.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9R 5G and Realme X7 Pro 5G is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999, whereas Realme X7 Pro 5G of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 29999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G has a 64MP+8MP+2M+2MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Realme X7 Pro 5G has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Realme X7 Pro 5G of 4500 mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G runs on Android 10 + Realme UI. The OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Realme X7 Pro 5G is powered by Dimensity 1000+ 5G.