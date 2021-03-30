OnePlus has launched the OnePlus 9R 5G smartphone priced starting at 39999 for the base model and comes in different variants. In the same segment, Samsung also launched the Samsung Galaxy A72 smartphone The Samsung Galaxy A72 is priced starting at 34999 for the base model, Check out our head-to-head comparison between the OnePlus 9R 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 across design, display, internal specifications, camera performance and price to determine which phone is the best for you. Also Read - Sony confirms PlayStation Store shutdown for PS3, PS Vita: Check details

Display and Design-The OnePlus 9R 5G features a 6.55 inch with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. Meanwhile the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a 6.70-inch with a screen resolution of 1080×2400 pixels. Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs OnePlus 9R 5G vs OnePlus 9 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Camera Features, Price in India, Battery, RAM, and Other Specifications

Specifications-Under the hood, the OnePlus 9R 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy A72 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Also Read - OnePlus 9 5G vs OnePlus Nord - Head to Head Comparison of Price in India, Camera, RAM, Battery, and Other Specifications

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9R 5G and Samsung Galaxy A72 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999, whereas Samsung Galaxy A72 of 8GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 34999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 has a 64MP+12MP+8MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy A72 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy A72 of 5000mAh. The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on Android 11