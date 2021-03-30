OnePlus launched OnePlus 9R 5G which is packed with new features and specifications. OnePlus 9R 5G comes with 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G connectivity. The Samsung also launched its Samsung Galaxy F62 with 2G, 3G, 4G connectivity. You can read below about the storage, camera, price, display, and design of OnePlus 9R 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G vs Realme X7 Pro 5G - Check Out Latest Comparison of Price in India, Full Specifications, and Various Other Features

Display and Design-The screen of OnePlus 9R 5G is 6.55 inch, whereas the screen of Samsung Galaxy F62 is 6.7-inch. The OnePlus 9R 5G has a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a screen resolution of 1,080×2,400 pixels.

Price-The price range of OnePlus 9R 5G and Samsung Galaxy F62 is based on their different variants. OnePlus 9R 5G of 8GB RAM and 12GB is priced at 39999, whereas Samsung Galaxy F62 of 6GB RAM and 128GB is priced at 23999.

Camera -The OnePlus 9R 5G has a 48MP+16MP+5MP+2MP camera, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 has a 64MP+12MP+5MP+5MP camera. On the front the OnePlus 9R 5G has 16MP main Camera lens, whereas on the front the Samsung Galaxy F62 has 32MP main Camera lens.

Battery -The battery of OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by 4,500 mAh as compared to the battery of Samsung Galaxy F62 of 7,000mAh.

OS-The OnePlus 9R 5G runs on OxygenOS based on Android 11, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 runs on Android 11. The OnePlus 9R 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, whereas the Samsung Galaxy F62 is powered by Samsung Exynos 9825 SoC.