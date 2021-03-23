comscore OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro price in India leaks hours before the launch
OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro India price leaks hours before the official launch

OnePlus 9 series set to launch globally today at a virtual event. Hours before the launch, the India price of OnePlus 9, 9R and 9 Pro leaked.

OnePlus 9 Pro Green

Image: OnePlus 9 Pro | Source: OnePlus

OnePlus 9 series is all set to launch in the global market including India today at a virtual event. The online launch event will begin at 7:30PM IST. In the global market, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will launch two devices that include the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. Also Read - OnePlus 9 series launching tonight: Here’s what you can expect from these 2021 flagships

In India, the scenario is going to be slightly different. In the country, the “affordable premium” smartphone will tag along dubbed the OnePlus 9R. While the brand is yet to reveal details related to the OnePlus 9R, a leakster has revealed the price of the affordable 5G gaming smartphone. The India price of the OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro has also been leaked hours before the launch. Also Read - OnePlus Watch price leaks ahead of official launch

The leak coming from tipster Abhishek Yadav. He took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal the price of the upcoming flagship smartphones. As per Yadav, the OnePlus 9R will start at Rs 39,999 in India while the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will launch at a price starting at Rs 49,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. Also Read - OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G full specs mistakenly leaked a day before the launch

OnePlus 9R price in India leaks

-OnePlus 9R 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 39,999

-OnePlus 9R 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 43,999

The smartphone is said to launch in two colours: Carbon Black and Lake Blue.

OnePlus 9 price in India leaks

– OnePlus 9 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 49,999

-OnePlus 9 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

The smartphone is tipped to launch in three colours: Winter Mist, Astral Black, and Arctic Sky.

OnePlus 9 Pro price in India leaks

-OnePlus 9 Pro 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 64,999

-OnePlus 9 Pro 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 69,999

The smartphone is tipped to come in three colours: Stellar Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green.

 

OnePlus Watch price leaked ahead of launch

At today’s online launch event, the tech giant will also launch its first ever smartwatch dubbed the OnePlus Watch. Ahead of the launch, the European price of the smartwatch has also been leaked online. The OnePlus Watch will reportedly be priced at 150 euros, which roughly translates around Rs 13,000. As for the India pricing, it is expected to be at par with the European price.

  • Published Date: March 23, 2021 9:56 AM IST

Best Sellers