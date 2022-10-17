comscore OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT get OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update: Check details
News

OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT starts receiving OxygenOS 13 Open beta update

Mobiles

OnePlus has introduced the Open Beta update of the OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 9R, 9RT. The update is based on Android 13 OS and it brings the new Aquamorphic design.

Highlights

  • OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT are now getting the Android 13-based OOS13 Open Beta.
  • The update brings the new Aquamorphic design.
  • It is sized 5.5GB for both models.
OnePlus-9RT

OnePlus recently pushed the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Now, the company has announced the same update for the OnePlus 9R and OnePlus 9RT. Also Read - Google Pixel 7 launched at Rs 59,999 in India: Alternatives to consider

The OnePlus 9R and 9RT were launched with Android 11 OS and they received the Android 12 OS earlier this year in the country. Now, finally, both are getting Android 13 OS via the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta update. Also Read - Best phones under Rs 25,000: OnePlus Nord CE 2, Galaxy M53 and more

The OxygenOS 13 also brings support for Airtel 5G as mentioned in the community post of OnePlus. The new update features the Aquamorphic design having a card-style layout and rounded corners. Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 offers natural animations and an optimized interface. Also Read - Amazon Happiness Upgrade Days sale: Best deals on OnePlus 10R, Galaxy S22 5G and more

Additionally, OnePlus has also brought some improvements to the Always-On Display with more drawing tools, line colors, and Bitmoji optimizations.

It also comes with a pixelation feature for screenshots taken of chats. With this feature, the system will be able to automatically pixelate profile pictures and display names in a chat screenshot to protect privacy.

There’s also some improvement in gaming as the new update adds HyperBoost GPA 4.0 feature to stabilize the frame rate, which will balance the performance and power consumption.

The Open Beta update is sized 5.5GB for both devices. While updating make sure your OnePlus device’s battery percentage is at least 30 percent, preferably 50 percent and above.

Quick recap of OnePlus 9RT Specifications

The OnePlus 9RT sports a 6.62-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It has the Always-On Display feature and HDR10+ certification.

It boasts a triple-camera system with a 50MP main lens, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. It has a 16MP selfie snapper. The rear camera is capable of shooting 4K videos at 60 fps. That’s majorly due to its chipset.

The OnePlus 9RT is a flagship device and it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It was launched with Android 11 OS out of the box and now finally it is getting the Android 13 Open Beta update.

  • Published Date: October 17, 2022 4:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 17, 2022 4:06 PM IST
