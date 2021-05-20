OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update brings May security patch, camera, OnePlus games improvement

OnePlus 9R is getting OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update in India which brings notable upgrades to the camera, OnePlus games, gallery, among others. The update also includes the Android security patch for May 2021. Notably, the phone is available only in India and China. Here’s what the latest update has in stores for the OnePlus 9R users in India. Also Read - Mi 11X, OnePlus 9R and more: A look at alternatives to the new iQOO 7 in India

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update complete changelog

As mentioned, the OnePlus 9R was launched only in India and China. While the Indian variant runs the uncluttered OxygenOS, the Chinese variant comes with ColorOS skin. That said, the latest OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update for the OnePlus 9R was announced via a post on the OnePlus Community Forum. The update brings system-wide improvements, bug fixes, and security patches for this month. Some of the fixes include- improved camera stability and shooting performance, improved picture preview smoothness in the gallery, etc. Here’s the OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.2 update changelog.

System Also Read - iQOO 7 vs OnePlus 9R: Which 5G smartphone is a better deal for you?

Fixed the abnormal silent notification issue after muting the media volume

Fixed UI issues in Freeform Windows

Fixed general issues and improved system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021.05

Notes Also Read - OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.1.1 update brings improved haptics for gaming: Check details

Fixed the issue that newly saved notes can’t sync to Shelf in time

OnePlus Games

Improved the overall user experience

Gallery

Improved picture preview smoothness

Camera

Improved the camera stability and shooting performance

Fixed the abnormal image issue under Nightscape mode

Those owning a OnePlus 9R handset can check the update manually by opening Settings then heading to System > System Updates > Download and install.

To recall, the OnePlus 9R was launched in India alongside OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The phone features a 6.5-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It runs OxygenOS based Android 11 right out of the box. Powering the phone is a Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone offers a 48-megapixel quad-camera setup. The OnePlus 9R is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with Warp Charge 65 fast charging support. The phone’s price in India starts at Rs 39,999.