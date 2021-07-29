comscore OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update brings Bitmoji-Snap avatar feature
OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update brings Bitmoji-Snap avatar feature

OnePlus OxygenOS 11.2.2.4 update brings Bitmoji AOD feature, Android security patch for July; addresses overheating issue.

OnePlus 9R

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 brings the Bitmoji AOD feature that was recently rolled out to the premium OnePlus 9 series. The latest OxygenOS update also fixes some of the concerning issues on the 9R and brings the Android security patch for July. Also Read - OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update complete changelog

OnePlus took to the official OnePlus Community Forum to announce the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 9R. The fresh OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update fixes the overheating issue and addresses a few system issues. As mentioned earlier, the update has added Bitmoji AOD (Always on Display) feature which is co-designed by social network Snapchat. Here’s the entire OnePlus 9R OxygenOS 11.2.4.4 update changelog. Also Read - OnePlus 6, 6T OxygenOS 10.3.12 update brings July security patch, minor fixes

System Also Read - Top phones under OIS under Rs 40,000 to help those shaky hands: Vivo X60, iPhone SE and more

  • Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps
  • Optimized the experience of Quick Reply in some scenarios
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021.07
  • Updated GMS package to 2021.06
  • Fixed known issue

Ambient Display

  • Newly added the screenshot feature for AOD

Newly added Bitmoji AOD, co-designed with Snapchat, which will liven up the ambient display with your personal Bitmoji avatar. Your avatar will update throughout the day based on your activity and things happening around you (Path: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display – Bitmoji).

As usual, OnePlus is rolling an incremental update hence not all OnePlus 9R users will get the update immediately. In case you own a OnePlus 9R, here’s how to check the update, head to Settings > System > System updates. In case you have received the update and want to try the Bitmoji-Snap avatar simply head to Settings > Customisation > Clock on Ambient Display > Bitmoji.

  Published Date: July 29, 2021 4:52 PM IST

