OnePlus recently confirmed the launch of the OnePlus 9R, a third device that will launch alongside the OnePlus 9/9 Pro on March 23. The smartphone has now been officially teased by the company, giving us an inkling that it could be the Chinese company’s step in the gaming arena. Also Read - OnePlus Watch design revealed ahead of launch, confirms circular display design

The OnePlus 9R is expected to be a gaming smartphone to compete with ASUS ROG Phones, Black Shark phones, and more. Here’s a look at what we know about the smartphone. Also Read - OnePlus 9R 5G will launch in India on March 23: CEO Pete Lau

OnePlus 9R could be a gaming phone

OnePlus recently took to Twitter to give us an idea about the OnePlus 9R. The tweet doesn’t give direct details, but a silhouette of a gaming trigger, coupled with hints of mobile gaming, tips at a OnePlus gaming phone. The new confirmation comes after the company’s CEO Pete Lau recent confirmed the gaming nature of the OnePlus 9R to News18. Also Read - OnePlus 9 Pro will get faster wireless charging than most Android phones out there

Mobile gaming is about to level up. Get your game on this Tuesday, March 23. #OnePlus9R5G Click "Notify me" and stand a chance to win a #OnePlus9Series device: https://t.co/1emddhngnx pic.twitter.com/MFXKmXcCkK — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) March 19, 2021

If this is the case, the device could focus on smooth gameplay with better visuals, an immersive experience, and more. It is also likely to give a tough competition to the ROG Phone 5, the upcoming Black Shark 4, and more.

OnePlus is also expected to sell the gaming accessory separately, which could most likely be compatible with the other two OnePlus 9 phones.

OnePlus 9R features, specs, price

We don’t have concrete details with us but enough rumours to give a fair idea. The OnePlus 9R, which will support 5G (much like the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro), is expected to be a mid-ranger and will be more affordable than the other two devices.

It is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 chipset and possibly feature up to 8GB or 12GB of RAM, considering it might be a gaming phone. There could be support for up to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise, the OnePlus 9R could either feature dual or triple rear cameras and be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging. It is likely to run OxygenOS based on Android 11.

As for the price, the OnePlus 9R is expected to fall under Rs 30,000. The pricing can prove to be fruitful for the phone in the gaming arena and might attract gaming fanatics.

As a reminder, we are yet to receive a confirmation on how the OnePlus 9 series will be like. Therefore, stay tuned for more details.